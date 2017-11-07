Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress

Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 6:14 pm

Lindsey Vonn & Kenan Smith Split After One Year of Dating

Lindsey Vonn & Kenan Smith Split After One Year of Dating

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend of one year, Kenan Smith, have called it quits.

The 33-year-old Olympic skier confirmed her relationship with Kenan, a former NFL assistant coach, back in November 2016.

The split was amicable and sources cite their busy schedules as the reason for the breakup.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship,” a source told People. “It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing.”
Photos: Getty
    Lindsey has such pretty hair.