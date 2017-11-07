Lindsey Vonn & Kenan Smith Split After One Year of Dating

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend of one year, Kenan Smith, have called it quits.

The 33-year-old Olympic skier confirmed her relationship with Kenan, a former NFL assistant coach, back in November 2016.

The split was amicable and sources cite their busy schedules as the reason for the breakup.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship,” a source told People. “It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing.”