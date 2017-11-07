Maren Morris & Kelsea Ballerini Join Their Fiances at BMI Country Awards

Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet with their guys at the 2017 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (November 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The country singers were joined at the event by their respective fiances, Ryan Hurd and Morgan Evans.

Some of the other stars there included former American Idol contestants Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery, who brought fiancee Gabi Dugal.

Also in attendance were Colbie Caillat, Dan + Shay, and Hunter Hayes.

Make sure to tune in to the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday night to see all of the stars!