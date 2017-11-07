Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress

Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress

Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 11:36 pm

Maren Morris & Kelsea Ballerini Join Their Fiances at BMI Country Awards

Maren Morris & Kelsea Ballerini Join Their Fiances at BMI Country Awards

Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet with their guys at the 2017 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (November 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The country singers were joined at the event by their respective fiances, Ryan Hurd and Morgan Evans.

Some of the other stars there included former American Idol contestants Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery, who brought fiancee Gabi Dugal.

Also in attendance were Colbie Caillat, Dan + Shay, and Hunter Hayes.

Make sure to tune in to the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday night to see all of the stars!
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 01
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 02
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 03
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 04
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 05
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 06
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 07
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 08
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 09
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 10
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 11
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 12
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 13
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 14
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 15
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 16
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 17
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 18
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 19
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 20
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 21
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 22
maren morris kelsea ballerini bmi country awards 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colbie Caillat, Dan Smyers, Gabi Dugal, Hunter Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, Morgan Evans, Ryan Hurd, Scotty McCreery, Shay Mooney

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr