Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc is embracing his hair!

The 50-year-old Man With A Plan star discussed his new “silver fox” status during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday (November 6).

During the interview with James Corden, Matt amusingly revealed that he’d been going gray since around the second season of Friends – and they had to keep dying his hair.

“After that all ended, after Joey was over…I took about five, six years off and said screw it…I couldn’t be bothered anymore,” he explained.

Watch Matt tell the story below.