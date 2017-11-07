Meek Mill Sentenced to Prison Time After Violating Probation

Meek Mill is headed to jail.

The 30-year-old rapper was just sentenced to two to four years in a state prison after violating his probation in a gun and drug case, according to Billboard.

A Philadelphia judge cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel for the sentencing.

The original charges are nearly a decade-old but the judge explained that despite her consistent efforts to help Meek, he has done whatever he wants.

Meek‘s lawyer says he plans to appeal.