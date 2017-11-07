Meet Nina Nesbitt & 10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Her! (Exclusive)
It’s time to get familiar with one of JustJared.com‘s favorite rising pop acts: Nina Nesbitt!
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, who was discovered by Ed Sheeran, recently caught the attention of Chloe Moretz who tweeted about her new single “The Best You Had” to her 3.3m followers.
“The Best You Had” has been blowing up, racking in over 7 million streams on Spotify and landing in notable playlists, such as New Music Friday, Left Of Center, Pop Rising and more. You can stream Nina‘s latest single “The Best You Had” here, and also check out these exclusive 10 Fun Facts that she recently with us:
- 1. I’m half Swedish, half Scottish and grew up on a LOT of ABBA.
- 2. I’m really good at picking stuff up with my feet.
- 3. I used to be a rhythmic gymnast for Scotland.
- 4. I’ve got a Pomeranian puppy called Prince Timmy!
- 5. I can produce my own music.
- 6. I don’t eat vegetables.
- 7. I’m petrified of wasps.
- 8. I play the flute piano and guitar.
- 9. I’m really messy, when I lived with my manager her cleaner of 6 years left.
- 10. I once slept with a bag of chips (fries, whatever you lot call them) under my pillow for 2 days.
