Paris Hilton Visits Mexico City to Donate Items & Help Rebuild Homes for Earthquake Survivors!

Paris Hilton went to Mexico for an amazing cause!

The 36-year-old entrepreneur visited the borough of Xochimilco in Mexico City on Monday (November 6), where she donated blankets, pillows, shoes, clothes, food and toys to the families whose homes were destroyed by the devastating earthquake in September.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Along with making donations and meeting with survivors, Paris donated an undisclosed amount of money to help rebuild seven homes.

“Yesterday I visited the earthquake victims in #Xochimilco #Mexico. It broke my heart to see all these children & their families who lost their homes. 😢 I’m so grateful to have met with @SaveTheChildren to make a donation to build them new homes. It’s so important to help make a difference in the lives of those in need,” she wrote on Instagram.

20+ pictures of Paris‘ visit to Mexico inside…