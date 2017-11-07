Paris Jackson Attends Melbourne Cup 2017 With Hot Mystery Guy

Paris Jackson walks side by side with a mystery guy while leaving the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday (November 7) in Melbourne, Australia.

The model was seen chatting with the mystery guy throughout the event, where they watched the race together before heading to the Myer Marquee lounge.

During the event, Paris spoke to Elle magazine about wanting to visit the Great Barrier Reef while she was in the country.

“I’m really hoping I get involved with the Great Barrier Reef and the protection of it. It’s a very sacred vortex that 100 per cent needs to be protected. It breaks my heart to see what’s happening there,” she shared.

FYI: Paris is wearing an Alex Perry dress.