Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 3:39 pm

Paris Jackson Attends Melbourne Cup 2017 With Hot Mystery Guy

Paris Jackson Attends Melbourne Cup 2017 With Hot Mystery Guy

Paris Jackson walks side by side with a mystery guy while leaving the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday (November 7) in Melbourne, Australia.

The model was seen chatting with the mystery guy throughout the event, where they watched the race together before heading to the Myer Marquee lounge.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

During the event, Paris spoke to Elle magazine about wanting to visit the Great Barrier Reef while she was in the country.

“I’m really hoping I get involved with the Great Barrier Reef and the protection of it. It’s a very sacred vortex that 100 per cent needs to be protected. It breaks my heart to see what’s happening there,” she shared.

FYI: Paris is wearing an Alex Perry dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 01
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 02
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 03
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 04
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 05
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 06
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 07
paris jackson melbourne cup shaman mystery guy 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr
  • Nostalgia

    Stunning girl.