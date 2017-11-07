Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress at Gala Dinner

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in a lace dress while arriving at the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families on Tuesday (November 7) at Kensington Palace in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, showed off a tiny hint of her baby bump in the form-fitting dress.

This isn’t the first time that Kate has worn this dress. She wore it in 2014 while she was pregnant for the second time and attending a Royal Variety event.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress.