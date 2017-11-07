Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Rachel Bilson Keeps It Casual & Trendy During Breakfast Run

Rachel Bilson Keeps It Casual & Trendy During Breakfast Run

Rachel Bilson showed off her comfy and super cute style while stepping out for breakfast!

The 36-year-old Hart of Dixie star was spotted wrapping up her meal at Joan’s on Third on Monday (November 6) in Studio City, Calif.

She rocked a black tee, boyfriend jeans, black clogs, a trendy pair of oversized sunglasses, and an oversized leather bag.

Rachel has been busy learning how to use Snapchat filters! Check out her latest below.

👵🏽🙋

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 01
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 02
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 03
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 04
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 05
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 06
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 07
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 08
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 09
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 10
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 11
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 12
rachel bilson shows off her fall fashion during breakfast run 13

