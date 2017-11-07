Rita Ora Switches on the Oxford Street Christmas Lights in London!

Rita Ora is helping to kick off the holiday season!

The 26-year-old “Anywhere” entertainer was on hand to flip the switch and turn on the Christmas lights on Tuesday evening (November 7) on Oxford Street in London, England.

Thousands of people gathered to watch Rita do the honors and lead the countdown for this year’s dazzling Christmas lights display.

This year’s theme? The Magic of Christmas, featuring roughly 750,000 twinkling LED lights.

The annual countdown celebration is now in its 58th year.