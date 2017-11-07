Roy Halladay Dead - Retired MLB Player Dies at 40 in Plane Crash

Roy Halladay has sadly passed away at the age of 40.

The retired baseball star died in a fatal plane crash on Tuesday (November 7) in the Gulf of Mexico, as confirmed by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Roy was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft when it went down near St. Petersburg, Florida.

Roy was an 8-time All-Star pitcher for the Phillies and the Blue Jays, and a two-time Cy Young Award winner. He claims the rare title of being one of only two players in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

Our thoughts are with Roy‘s family and friends during this difficult time.