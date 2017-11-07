Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 4:37 pm

Roy Halladay Dead - Retired MLB Player Dies at 40 in Plane Crash

Roy Halladay Dead - Retired MLB Player Dies at 40 in Plane Crash

Roy Halladay has sadly passed away at the age of 40.

The retired baseball star died in a fatal plane crash on Tuesday (November 7) in the Gulf of Mexico, as confirmed by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Roy was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft when it went down near St. Petersburg, Florida.

Roy was an 8-time All-Star pitcher for the Phillies and the Blue Jays, and a two-time Cy Young Award winner. He claims the rare title of being one of only two players in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

Our thoughts are with Roy‘s family and friends during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
roy halladay dead 01
roy halladay dead 02
roy halladay dead 03
roy halladay dead 04
roy halladay dead 05
roy halladay dead 06
roy halladay dead 07
roy halladay dead 08
roy halladay dead 09
roy halladay dead 10
roy halladay dead 11
roy halladay dead 12
roy halladay dead 13
roy halladay dead 14
roy halladay dead 15

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: RIP, Roy Halladay

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr