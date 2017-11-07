Scarlett Johansson's 'Avengers' Co-Stars Join Her for 'Our Town' Benefit Reading

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans pose together backstage at the Our Town benefit reading on Monday (November 6) at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Ga.

Also joining the actors for the charity event were Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Frank Grillo, as well as Maximiliano Hernandez, who played Jasper Sitwell in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The benefit was directed by Kenny Leon and $500,000 was raised for the relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.

“We are all deeply touched by the outpouring of generosity and support from the local community,” Scarlett said in a statement.