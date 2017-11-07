Sean Astin On Amazon's Potential 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series: 'Intriguing'

Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 12:52 pm

Sean Astin is weighing in on the recent news that Amazon Studios is set to develop a television series based on the beloved novels of Lord of the Rings.

“I saw that the other day, and I thought that was intriguing,” the 46-year-old Stranger Things 2 star, who starred as Samwise Gamgee in Lord of the Rings series, expressed while visiting EW Radio at SiriusXM on Tuesday (November 7) in New York City.

“I’ve been saying for 15 years that maybe like 12 years after Lord of the Rings came out, that it would get remade. And people always said, ‘Oh no, it’ll never get remade! It’s a classic! They could never top it!’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’ll get remade. It’s a massive story! The characters are so beloved,” Sean added about his character. “When I saw the Amazon thing, that didn’t even occur to me. I just sort of thought, ‘What would it be like to see the next Sam there?’ I think it’s an intriguing idea [but] the devil’s in the details. How would they do it? How? Who?’”
Credit: Monica Schippe; Photos: Getty
