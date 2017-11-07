Shakira Postpones the First Date of Her 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira‘s upcoming tour hasn’t even kicked off yet, but she’s already had to reschedule the first date.

The 40-year-old “Chantaje” superstar posted an update on her official website on Tuesday (November 7) confirming that she would be unable to kick off her El Dorado World Tour on Friday (November 8) in Cologne, Germany due to vocal strain.

“During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I’m devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln,” she wrote.

“The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet. I am focusing on recovering now to be able to kick off on November 10th in Paris, as soon as I get the green light from my doctors.”

Get well soon, Shakira!