'Sherlock Gnomes' Releases Trailer & Character Posters - Watch Now!

Sherlock Gnomes is on the case!

The animated sequel to 2011′s Gnomeo & Juliet, which co-stars James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Mary J. Blige and Johnny Depp just released a trailer on Tuesday (November 7), which you can watch now.

Here’s a plot summary: When Gnomeo (McAvoy) and Juliet (Blunt) first arrive in the city with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. However, they soon discover that someone is kidnapping garden gnomes all over London. When Gnomeo and Juliet return home to find that everyone in their garden is missing – there’s only one gnome to call…Sherlock Gnomes (Depp).

The movie hits theaters on March 23, 2018. Watch the trailer below!