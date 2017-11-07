Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress

Pregnant Kate Middleton Accentuates Tiny Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Dress

Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 8:40 pm

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Says the App is Too Hard to Use

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Says the App is Too Hard to Use

Evan Spiegel said Snapchat is in the process of a much easier redesign.

The 27-year-old Snap CEO shared during a earnings call on Tuesday (November 7) that the social media app understands that users have found the app to be confusing and difficult to use so they are going to fix that.

“One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback,” Evan said. “As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use.”

Evan went on to say that the company is in the process of redesigning the app to attract new users who find it difficult to use.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Spiegel, Snapchat

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr