Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Says the App is Too Hard to Use

Evan Spiegel said Snapchat is in the process of a much easier redesign.

The 27-year-old Snap CEO shared during a earnings call on Tuesday (November 7) that the social media app understands that users have found the app to be confusing and difficult to use so they are going to fix that.

“One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback,” Evan said. “As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use.”

Evan went on to say that the company is in the process of redesigning the app to attract new users who find it difficult to use.