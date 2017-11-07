Stephen Colbert Addresses Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: 'Hopelessness Is Not the Answer'

Stephen Colbert is speaking out about the horrifying mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday (November 5) that left 26 people dead.

“This powerlessness you feel when nothing gets done is something you can’t give into,” Stephen assured the crowd during his heartfelt speech on The Late Show on Monday (November 6).

“So what do you do, if you’re not going to be hopeless, but you feel powerless? How do you get the power back? There’s one power you mustn’t ever forget, and that is: you can vote. Vote. In 2018. Vote for someone who will do something,” he pleaded.

Watch Stephen discuss the shooting below.