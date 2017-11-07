Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:21 am

Stephen Colbert Addresses Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: 'Hopelessness Is Not the Answer'

Stephen Colbert is speaking out about the horrifying mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday (November 5) that left 26 people dead.

“This powerlessness you feel when nothing gets done is something you can’t give into,” Stephen assured the crowd during his heartfelt speech on The Late Show on Monday (November 6).

“So what do you do, if you’re not going to be hopeless, but you feel powerless? How do you get the power back? There’s one power you mustn’t ever forget, and that is: you can vote. Vote. In 2018. Vote for someone who will do something,” he pleaded.

Watch Stephen discuss the shooting below.
Photos: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Tania Alvarez-Hildebrand

    So, what exactly do you do against crazy people who are willing to not only kill family, but also friends and complete strangers in their misguided pursuit for whatever the hell it is their sick and diseased brains are looking for? Terrorist/angry family member/disgruntled employees/mentally unstable/my religion against yours/racism. l suppose the REAL issue here is that this nation is riddled not only with the disease of mental health issues, but also rampant misinformation. Stricter gun laws are not the answer. Some of the WORST cities in the US also have some of the stricter gun laws in the nation. Trying to cover the sun with ones finger does not make the rays shine any less. Guns don’t kill people anymore than a rental car, average knife, or your average gardening tool. These things do not wield themselves and attack and kill people. Our nation is sick and mentally disturbed. Trying to understand and fix what is going on with human brain matter and basic human values is the only way to approach this.