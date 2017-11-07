Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at 'Reputation' Secret Sessions

Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at 'Reputation' Secret Sessions

Taylor Swift has welcomed hundreds of fans into her homes around the world for the “Reputation Secret Sessions” and now she’s sharing an inside look at the special events!

The 27-year-old singer hand-picked all of the fans who attended by scouring social media to find the most devoted fans.

“Over the course of a year, Taylor hand-picked 500 fans from all over the world to secretly play them her new album, reputation, a month before its worldwide release on November 10, 2017,” the video intro reads.

The video gives a look at fans arriving at Taylor‘s homes in Rhode Island, Nashville, and London, where they danced along to the music with their idol and got sneak peeks at music videos and more.

Some of Taylor‘s celeb friends who are seen in the video include Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose, Haim, and her BFF Abigail Anderson.


