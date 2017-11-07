Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:56 am

Taylor Swift Is Hosting a 'Reputation' Album Release Party on the Radio - Here's How to Listen!

Taylor Swift Is Hosting a 'Reputation' Album Release Party on the Radio - Here's How to Listen!

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her new album Reputation!

Along with all the Secret Sessions she’s been hosting lately, Taylor is bringing her Swifties even closer with an exclusive iHeartRadio Reputation Album Release Party on Friday (November 10), which will include never-before-heard audio from the Secret Sessions.

Beginning at midnight on Friday, iHeartRadio stations will play a new track off of Reputation at the top of every hour leading to the hour special at 8 pm local time.

Taylor will introduce tracks and discuss behind-the-scenes details about her album across 126 iHeartRadio Pop and Hot AC stations and digitally on iHeartRadio.com at 8 pm local time.

Are you ready for it?
Photos: Big Machine Records
