Taylor Swift Officially Shares 'reputation' Track List After Leak

Taylor Swift has officially shared the track list for her upcoming album reputation with just three days until release day!

The song titles leaked online on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) after someone posted a photo of the album packaging on Twitter.

Among the songs on the album is a track called “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.

There are 15 songs in all on the album, including the four tracks we’ve already heard – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready for It,” “Gorgeous,” and “Call It What You Want.”

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

1. …Ready For It?

2. End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)

3. I Did Something Bad

4. Dont Blame Me

5. Delicate

6. Look What You Made Me Do

7. So It Goes…

8. Gorgeous

9. Getaway Car

10. King of My Heart

11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

12. Dress

13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

14. Call It What You Want

15. New Year’s Day