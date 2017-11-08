Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Miami for OMEGA Aqua Terra Collection Celebration!

Alessandra Ambrosio is red hot as she poses for photographs on the red carpet at the OMEGA Aqua Terra Collection Celebration held on Tuesday (November 7) in Miami, Fla.

The 36-year-old model-actress hosted the launch event as the current face of the OMEGA Aqua Terra campaign, who shes featured with alongside Eddie Redmayne.

On Sunday, Alessandra was accompanied by her longtime love Jamie Mazur and their adorable children, 9-year-old daughter Anja and 5-year-old Noah, at the premiere of her new film Daddy’s Home 2.


FYI: Alessandra is wearing a dress by Antonio Berardi.
