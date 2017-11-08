Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Miami for OMEGA Aqua Terra Collection Celebration!

Alessandra Ambrosio is red hot as she poses for photographs on the red carpet at the OMEGA Aqua Terra Collection Celebration held on Tuesday (November 7) in Miami, Fla.

The 36-year-old model-actress hosted the launch event as the current face of the OMEGA Aqua Terra campaign, who shes featured with alongside Eddie Redmayne.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

On Sunday, Alessandra was accompanied by her longtime love Jamie Mazur and their adorable children, 9-year-old daughter Anja and 5-year-old Noah, at the premiere of her new film Daddy’s Home 2.



I’m in Miami Beach ☀️🌈🏖😍 #seamasteraquaterra #ootd A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a dress by Antonio Berardi.