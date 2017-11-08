Alicia Vikander Wears a Bikini for Louis Vuitton's New Campaign!

Alicia Vikander is stunning in these new photos for Louis Vuitton’s Cruise Collection campaign.

The 29-year-old actress is also starring in a video for the campaign.

“The course to follow is my own. Unbound by nature. Beyond the edges of time. An open door giving away to infinity. I’m there. You’ll find me. Louis Vuitton,” Alicia can be heard saying in a voice over in the video.

Watch below and check out her full campaign in the gallery…