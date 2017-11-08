Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 7:00 pm

American Idol's Scotty McCreery Attends CMAs 2017 with Fiancee Gabi Dugal!

American Idol's Scotty McCreery Attends CMAs 2017 with Fiancee Gabi Dugal!

Scotty McCreery hits the red carpet with his fiancee Gabi Dugal at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 24-year-old former American Idol winner announced his engagement to Gabi back in September and they’re stepping out on their first major red carpet as a couple!

Scotty wrote about his proposal on his website.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” Scotty said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”
