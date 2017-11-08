Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Are All Smiles at the Airport!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus look so happy together!

The couple was spotted arriving together at JFK airport on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor and the 37-year-old TV producer stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed with each other through the airport. Ben‘s been in Los Angeles the past few weeks and looks happy to be reunited with his girlfriend.

Ben recently revealed that he plans to donate any further profits from his Weinstein and Miramax films to an anti-sexual assault charity in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scndal.
