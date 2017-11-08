Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Are All Smiles at the Airport!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus look so happy together!

The couple was spotted arriving together at JFK airport on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

The 45-year-old actor and the 37-year-old TV producer stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed with each other through the airport. Ben‘s been in Los Angeles the past few weeks and looks happy to be reunited with his girlfriend.

Ben recently revealed that he plans to donate any further profits from his Weinstein and Miramax films to an anti-sexual assault charity in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scndal.