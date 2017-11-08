BFFs Lea Michele & JoAnna Garcia Swisher Hit the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Lea Michele and JoAnna Garcia Swisher are looking great on the red carpet!

The 31-year-old and 38-year-old BFFs were both in attendance at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

JoAnna also linked up with Kevin (Probably) Saves the World co-star Jason Ritter on the red carpet, where they posed for photos together.

JoAnna and Lea hit the red carpet together back in September for the Mayor ABC Tuesday cast party.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Zuhair Murad mini dress.