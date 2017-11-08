Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 3:34 pm

Bob Saget Officially Engaged to Girlfriend Kelly Rizzo!

Bob Saget Officially Engaged to Girlfriend Kelly Rizzo!

Bob Saget is officially engaged to his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo!

The 61-year-old Full Houser actor and the 38-year-old blogger took to their Instagrams to share the exciting news!

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement — and I know George and I will be very happy together,” Bob jokingly captioned the photo.

Kelly also shared a photo of the ring, writing, “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.”

Bob was previously married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years, but they split in 1997.

Congratulations to Bob and Kelly!

A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Bob Saget, Engaged, Kelly Rizzo

