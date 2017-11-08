Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:01 pm

Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Make Fun of Trump With 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Make Fun of Trump With 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are mocking President Donald Trump‘s tweets!

The 45-year-old and 34-year-old country stars sang a parody while serving hosting duty at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Together, the two switched up the lyrics of Carrie‘s “Before He Cheats,” replacing them instead with some of Trump‘s most, uh, memorable tweets. “Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets!” they sang.

Watch Brad and Carrie sing their parody of “Before He Cheats” below.
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood tweets 01
carrie underwood tweets 02
carrie underwood tweets 03
carrie underwood tweets 04

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr