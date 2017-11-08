Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Make Fun of Trump With 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are mocking President Donald Trump‘s tweets!

The 45-year-old and 34-year-old country stars sang a parody while serving hosting duty at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Together, the two switched up the lyrics of Carrie‘s “Before He Cheats,” replacing them instead with some of Trump‘s most, uh, memorable tweets. “Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets!” they sang.

Watch Brad and Carrie sing their parody of “Before He Cheats” below.