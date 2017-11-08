Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian have not spoken in a year, she revealed in a talk at the Cambridge Union earlier this week.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Caitlyn, 68, told the crowd. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

Kim has publicly spoken out about Caitlyn, her memoir Secrets of My Life and the way her mom Kris Jenner has been portrayed.