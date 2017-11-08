Carey Mulligan Reveals on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' That She's Failed Her Driving Test in England Five Times

Carey Mulligan made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (November 7) and revealed that despite her desire to drive, she’s failed her UK driving test a whopping five times.

The 32-year-old actress told Jimmy that she easily passed the U.S. driving test, adding that it was “a piece of cake,” but unfortunately that license doesn’t allow her to drive back in England.

“I could only drive for like six months when I was living here and then I went back to England and I can’t drive anywhere,” Carey admitted. “It’s a pressure thing. I am an excellent driver and then I get in a test environment and someone has a clipboard and my mind explodes.”

Carey then proceeded to recount each of her failed attempts at becoming a licensed driver in the UK – Watch the hilarious interview below!



