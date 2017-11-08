Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:41 pm

Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher to CMA Awards 2017 for 10th Year as Host!

Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher to CMA Awards 2017 for 10th Year as Host!

Carrie Underwood stuns in a purple gown on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 34-year-old country singer was joined at the event by her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.

Carrie is joining Brad Paisley to once again host the awards show. It is their tenth consecutive year as hosts!

During the show, Carrie is set to perform and she will also be recognized with the International Artist Achievement Award. She is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood cma awards 2017 01
carrie underwood cma awards 2017 02
carrie underwood cma awards 2017 03
carrie underwood cma awards 2017 04
carrie underwood cma awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards, Mike Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr