Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher to CMA Awards 2017 for 10th Year as Host!

Carrie Underwood stuns in a purple gown on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 34-year-old country singer was joined at the event by her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.

Carrie is joining Brad Paisley to once again host the awards show. It is their tenth consecutive year as hosts!

During the show, Carrie is set to perform and she will also be recognized with the International Artist Achievement Award. She is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year as well.