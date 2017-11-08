Carrie Underwood Performs 'Shoftly and Tenderly' During 'In Memorium' Tribute at CMA Awards 2017

Carrie Underwood brought the audience to tears with a moving performance of Christian hymn “Softly and Tenderly.”

The 34-year-old country superstar paid homage to those we’ve lost in the past year at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The “In Memorium” segment paid tribute to the 58 shooting victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, as well as the legendary performers who recently passed away, including Glen Campbell, Don Williams and Troy Gentry.

In addition to performing, Carrie also served as a co-host for the evening.

Watch clips of Carrie‘s moving performance below.