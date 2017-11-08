Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 11:07 pm

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

It was a great night of honoring the best in country music at the 2017 CMA Awards and now we have the full list of winners!

The evening celebrated the best in country music and was the 51st anniversary of the awards show.

Some of the big winners of the night included Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks, Album of the Year by Chris Stapleton (From A Room: Volume 1), and Song of the Year by Taylor Swift (“Better Man”).

Pink and Niall Horan also performed during the ceremony!

Click inside now to see the full list of winners…

CMA Awards 2017 – Full Nominations List Announced!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks – WINNER
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban - WINNER
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
Producer: busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – WINNER
Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town – WINNER
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson - WINNER
“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk
“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar) – WINNER
Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town
Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi – WINNER
Brett Young
Photos: CMA Awards
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards

