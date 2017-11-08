CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

It was a great night of honoring the best in country music at the 2017 CMA Awards and now we have the full list of winners!

The evening celebrated the best in country music and was the 51st anniversary of the awards show.

Some of the big winners of the night included Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks, Album of the Year by Chris Stapleton (From A Room: Volume 1), and Song of the Year by Taylor Swift (“Better Man”).

Pink and Niall Horan also performed during the ceremony!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban - WINNER

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

Producer: busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – WINNER

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town – WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson - WINNER

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar) – WINNER

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi – WINNER

Brett Young