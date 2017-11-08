CMA Awards 2017 Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 CMA Awards are airing tonight and we’ve got your look behind-the-scenes live stream!

The CMA Awards will be hosting a live stream of the red carpet and backstage starting at 6 PM ET.

The annual award ceremony is set to be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and will air live from Nashville, Tenn.

It will feature performances by country’s biggest superstars throughout the three hour award show!

Make sure to get a refresher on all of the nominees before the event!

You can watch the entire show by tuning into ABC tonight at 8 PM ET. Just Jared will also be live blogging the event – so stay tuned!

Check out the live stream below…