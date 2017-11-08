CMA Awards 2017 Nominations - Refresh Your Memory on All the Nominees!

The 2017 CMA Awards are airing tonight and we have the full list of nominees here as a refresher before the big show.

This year, Miranda Lambert has the most nominations with a total of five. She was surprisingly left off the Entertainer of the Year nominees, however.

Little Big Town and Keith Urban each have four nominations this year.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are back as this year’s hosts. Tune into ABC tonight to catch the show! Just Jared will also be live blogging the annual awards show – so stay tuned.

Click inside for the full list of nominations….

CMA Awards 2017 – Full Nominations List Announced!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

Producer: busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Better Man”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young