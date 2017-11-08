CMA Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

The 2017 CMA Awards are set to air tonight and so many stars will be taking the stage!

The show will be hosted by returning hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley live from Nashville, Tenn.

In addition, there will be multiple performances by country’s biggest superstars throughout the three hour award show.

Be sure to tune into ABC tonight at 8pm ET to catch the show.

PERFORMERS

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire

Dierks Bentley & Rascal Flatts

Maren Morris & Niall Horan

Brad Paisley & Kane Brown

Garth Brooks

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Alan Jackson

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Pink

Chris Stapleton

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban with Eric Church, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

PRESENTERS

Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs and Brett Young

Radio personality Bobby Bones

NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson

Model Karlie Kloss

Country artist Dustin Lynch

Actress Lea Michele

Actress Michelle Monaghan

Actor, director and author Tyler Perry

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Pitch Perfect 3′s Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow

Singer Trisha Yearwood