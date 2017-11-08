CMA Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed!
The 2017 CMA Awards are set to air tonight and so many stars will be taking the stage!
The show will be hosted by returning hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley live from Nashville, Tenn.
ALSO READ: CMA Awards 2017 – Full List of Nominations Revealed!
In addition, there will be multiple performances by country’s biggest superstars throughout the three hour award show.
Be sure to tune into ABC tonight at 8pm ET to catch the show. Just Jared will also be live blogging the event – so stay tuned!
Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters at tonight’s CMA Awards….
PERFORMERS
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire
Dierks Bentley & Rascal Flatts
Maren Morris & Niall Horan
Brad Paisley & Kane Brown
Garth Brooks
Brothers Osborne
Luke Bryan
Alan Jackson
Miranda Lambert
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Pink
Chris Stapleton
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban with Eric Church, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
PRESENTERS
Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs and Brett Young
Radio personality Bobby Bones
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson
Model Karlie Kloss
Country artist Dustin Lynch
Actress Lea Michele
Actress Michelle Monaghan
Actor, director and author Tyler Perry
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Pitch Perfect 3′s Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow
Singer Trisha Yearwood