Wed, 08 November 2017 at 12:12 am

Colton Haynes Shares Emotional Video From Wedding to Jeff Leatham - Watch

Colton Haynes Shares Emotional Video From Wedding to Jeff Leatham - Watch

Colton Haynes is sharing an emotional look inside of his recent nuptials to Jeff Leatham.

The 29-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star shared a romantic and emotional first look inside of his nuptials to the 46-year-old Four Seasons artistic director.

“I put up a really emotional but beautiful video up on my YouTube channel of @jeffleatham @ I walking down the aisle…if you have a tissue…it’s a must watch,” Colton captioned the video.

In the below video, Colton breaks down in tears as he’s walked down the aisle by his mom Dana Mitchell before totally losing it when Jeff walks to the altar with his parents.

Colton and Jeff tied the knot on October 27 in a ceremony officiated by longtime friend Kris Jenner and guests at the wedding included Billie Lourd, Sofia Vergara, and Joe Manganiello.


