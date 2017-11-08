Country Music Stars Pay Tribute to Las Vegas with CMA Awards Opening (Video)

Some of the best stars from the country music world came together to open the show with a tribute to Las Vegas at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Eric Church kicked off the performance with an a capella rendition of “Amazing Grace” and he was then joined by Darius Rucker and Keith Urban for the Hootie and the Blowfish song “Hold My Hand.”

The rest of the country music community – including Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini – joined in on the song.

“The best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud,” co-host Brad Paisley told the crowd after the performance. “This year’s show is dedicated to all those we’ve lost, and all those who are still healing.”