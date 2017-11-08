Drake Collects Hermes Birkin Bags for This Reason

Drake is on the cover of THR‘s brand new issue!

Here’s what the 31-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On wanting to buy a $160,000 first edition Harry Potter book (he’s a huge fan): “Yeah, I read them all…I should get it. My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.”

On when he’ll retire from music: “I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day. When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

On being offered a role in Handmaid’s Tale season two: “[He got a kick out of the suggestion.”

On his collection of Hermes Birkin bags: "It was one of those things that I, you know, just started collecting as well for, I guess, the woman that I end up with one day. So, I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life. [Laughs.]”

