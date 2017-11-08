Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller is opening up his choice to reveal he identifies as queer.

The 25-year-old Justice League actor says that after making the revelation in interview with Out back in 2012, he was told he made a mistake.

“I was told, when I gave that interview…This is an interesting thing to talk about. I was told by a lot of people I’d made a mistake,” Ezra told Shortlist.

“Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I’ve never spoken to. They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image. I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in…thwarting my own potential to be a leading man,” he continued.

Ezra added, “‘You’ve made a mistake’ is such a hard thing to hear. Maybe if I’d actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations. But…what they said was, in fact, ‘rubbish’, as you might say. We are the ones. It’s up to us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready.”