Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 3:40 pm

Former President Barack Obama Reports for Jury Duty in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama Reports for Jury Duty in Chicago
  • Barack Obama had jury duty today in Chicago! – TMZ
  • Niall Horan is officially one step closer to being a model – Just Jared Jr
  • Will Madonna attend the 2018 Met Gala? – DListed
  • Twitter is confused by Harry Styles‘ music video – TooFab
  • A former Boston TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son – Towleroad
  • Here’s how Paris Jackson prank called Taylor LautnerJ-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr