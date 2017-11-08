G-Eazy Reveals 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album Cover, Release Date & Short Film Details

G-Eazy‘s new album, The Beautiful & Damned, is heading our way at the end of the year!

The 28-year-old “No Limit” rapper announced on Wednesday (November 8) that his new studio album will be released on December 15, along with a short film.

The album is set to feature his girlfriend Halsey, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, E-40, Charlie Puth and Anna of the North.

Both the 20-track double album and film will focus on the balance between G-Eazy, the rapper’s persona, and Gerald himself. The release promises to explore “the duality of these two characters who wrestle inside of him, and the beginning of that communication and process on how to preserve his true self.”

“The dueling narrative he conveys is as desperate, humble, and confessional as it is brazen, celebratory, and loud in its own hubris. He is in the middle of a very serious conflict with his alter ego and he has genuine concern as well as thoughts about how to get back to who he is as person.”

For more information, head to thebeautifulanddamned.com.