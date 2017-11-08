Garth Brooks Suits Up for CMA Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrival

Garth Brooks has arrived at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 55-year-old country star hit the red carpet for the big night held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

He looked sharp in his black suit, cowboy hat, and boots.

Garth is nominated for Entertainer of the Year tonight, which he won last year and multiple years before that.

Garth will also take the stage for a performance tonight.

