Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 4:29 pm

Gigi Hadid Jets Out of London After 'British Vogue' Celebration

Gigi Hadid Jets Out of London After 'British Vogue' Celebration

Gigi Hadid is on the move again!

The 22-year-old model was spotted heading out of her hotel in a cute denim jacket on Wednesday evening (November 8) in London, England.

She was reportedly on her way to the airport.

The night before, Gigi attended a celebration of the new issue of British Vogue, which featured her friend Adwoa Aboah!

As she returned to her hotel, Gigi could be seen carrying the issue in her arms.

“Yup. Love me some @adowoaaboah…Congratulations @britishvogue,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram stories.

That evening, Gigi also attended the Gigi Hadid X Maybelline launch party, where she looked stunning in a bright yellow dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid out about london vogue 01
gigi hadid out about london vogue 02
gigi hadid out about london vogue 03
gigi hadid out about london vogue 04
gigi hadid out about london vogue 05
gigi hadid out about london vogue 06
gigi hadid out about london vogue 07
gigi hadid out about london vogue 08

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr