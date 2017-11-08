Gigi Hadid Jets Out of London After 'British Vogue' Celebration

Gigi Hadid is on the move again!

The 22-year-old model was spotted heading out of her hotel in a cute denim jacket on Wednesday evening (November 8) in London, England.

She was reportedly on her way to the airport.

The night before, Gigi attended a celebration of the new issue of British Vogue, which featured her friend Adwoa Aboah!

As she returned to her hotel, Gigi could be seen carrying the issue in her arms.

“Yup. Love me some @adowoaaboah…Congratulations @britishvogue,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram stories.

That evening, Gigi also attended the Gigi Hadid X Maybelline launch party, where she looked stunning in a bright yellow dress.