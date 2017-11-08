Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 2:30 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Matt Bomer at Lacoste Event in LA

Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Matt Bomer at Lacoste Event in LA

Gwyneth Paltrow looks pretty in pink as she arrives at the re-opening of the Lacoste Rodeo Drive Boutique at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Tuesday night (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Goop founder was joined at the event by Matt Bomer and Novak Djokovic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Last week, Gwyneth was in New York City to attend the WSJ Innovators Awards.

ICYMI, it was recently announced that Matt is heading to Broadway in the star-studded revival of The Boys in the Band.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 01
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 02
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 03
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 04
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 05
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 06
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 07
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 08
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 09
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 10
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 11
gwyneth paltrow joins matt bomer at lacoste event in la 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Bomer, Novak Djokovic

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr