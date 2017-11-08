Harry Styles' 'Kiwi' Music Video Shows One Epic Food Fight - Watch Now!

Harry Styles has finally released his music video for “Kiwi” and we have it here for you to check out!

The video displays a group of children gathering in a gym getting ready for an epic food fight. Then, Harry arrives and brings a herd of dogs with him to join in on the food fight fun!

All the young kids in the video were seemingly dressed just like Harry, recreating some of his famous fashion looks from the past.

Be sure to buy Harry‘s self titled album on iTunes if you missed it.