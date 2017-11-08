Hunter Hayes Suits Up in Plaid at CMA Awards 2017

Hunter Hayes hits the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 26-year-old country singer teased to fans that he’ll be giving an interview on Thursday morning following the CMAs.

“Just in case I don’t talk enough tonight at the CMA’s don’t worry, I’ll still be talking first thing in the morning. Have no fear!” Hunter tweeted.

Listen to the interview on The Morning Breath: Nashville at 10:30am CT!