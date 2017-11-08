Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 7:24 pm

Hunter Hayes Suits Up in Plaid at CMA Awards 2017

Hunter Hayes Suits Up in Plaid at CMA Awards 2017

Hunter Hayes hits the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 26-year-old country singer teased to fans that he’ll be giving an interview on Thursday morning following the CMAs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hunter Hayes

“Just in case I don’t talk enough tonight at the CMA’s don’t worry, I’ll still be talking first thing in the morning. Have no fear!” Hunter tweeted.

Listen to the interview on The Morning Breath: Nashville at 10:30am CT!
Just Jared on Facebook
hunter hayes cma awards 2017 01
hunter hayes cma awards 2017 02
hunter hayes cma awards 2017 03
hunter hayes cma awards 2017 04
hunter hayes cma awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Hunter Hayes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr