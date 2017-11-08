Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 8:26 am

Idris Elba Recalls Early 'Tough Times' As an Actor on 'Ellen'

Idris Elba Recalls Early 'Tough Times' As an Actor on 'Ellen'

Idris Elba makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 8), and opens up about his start as a struggling actor living out of his car in New York City.

“I moved to New York, young budding actor, in the mid ’90s,” the 45-year-old actor told Ellen. “I had some savings and then my savings ran out and I couldn’t get any work, it was tough times.”

Idris also talks about working as a bouncer at Carolines, the famous comedy club, where he recalls seeing Ellen perform stand-up early in her career.

“I think I saw one of your early sets,” Idris said. “You were hilarious. No it was great, I met a lot of really talented comedians and I think I saw you that one time.”


Idris Elba Chats About (Not) Working with Ellen
Just Jared on Facebook
idris elba recalls early tough times as an actor on ellen 01
idris elba recalls early tough times as an actor on ellen 02
idris elba recalls early tough times as an actor on ellen 03

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Idris Elba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr