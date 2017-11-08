Idris Elba Recalls Early 'Tough Times' As an Actor on 'Ellen'
Idris Elba makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 8), and opens up about his start as a struggling actor living out of his car in New York City.
“I moved to New York, young budding actor, in the mid ’90s,” the 45-year-old actor told Ellen. “I had some savings and then my savings ran out and I couldn’t get any work, it was tough times.”
Idris also talks about working as a bouncer at Carolines, the famous comedy club, where he recalls seeing Ellen perform stand-up early in her career.
“I think I saw one of your early sets,” Idris said. “You were hilarious. No it was great, I met a lot of really talented comedians and I think I saw you that one time.”
Idris Elba Chats About (Not) Working with Ellen