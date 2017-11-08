Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:22 pm

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

James McAvoy puts his buff body on display while going shirtless on the set of his upcoming movie Glass on Wednesday (November 8) in Allentown, Ga.

The 38-year-old actor is reprising his Split role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and all of the other personalities. He was spotted on set with co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director M. Night Shyamalan.

As teased in the end credits for Split, the sequel will be part of the world of the 2000 film Unbreakable, which starred Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Both of the guys will appear in Glass, set for release on January 18, 2019.
