Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 4:31 pm

Jeffrey Tambor Responds to Harassment Allegations, Adamantly Denies Everything

Jeffrey Tambor Responds to Harassment Allegations, Adamantly Denies Everything

Jeffrey Tambor is firing back at his former assistant Van Barnes, who apparently posted on Facebook saying he acted inappropriately around her.

Deadline has confirmed that Amazon is now looking into the claims concerning the star of their hit show Transparent.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Jeffrey said in a statement. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Van‘s Facebook post is private, and reportedly does not go into detail about what happened between them.
