Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 3:06 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Morning Show Drama Picked Up By Apple!

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Morning Show Drama Picked Up By Apple!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are joining forces for a new morning show drama!

The two actresses are set to co-star in an upcoming series that gives an inside look at the lives and unique challenges of morning talk show hosts.

Brian Stelter‘s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV will provide additional background for the original show.

Following a bidding war, the untitled drama was picked up by Apple with a straight-to-series, two-season order for 20 episodes total.

Jennifer and Reese are also slated to executive produce the series.

